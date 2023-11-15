Soda City Live: Taste of Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo’s highly anticipated event of the year may be months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save the date.

The date has been set for “Taste of Lake Murray” for Saturday, June 29th.

It’s an exciting evening of local cuisine, fabulous drinks, amazing music and fun with Lake Murray friends is the sole fundraiser for the annual 4th of July Celebration.

Early Bird*: $100/person

Optional Add on**: $25 Reserved Seating

*After February 14, tickets are $125/person

For more information, click here.

