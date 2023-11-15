SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Holiday Food Ideas for World Diabetes Day

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s  World Diabetes Day and just because you may have diabetes, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself for the holidays.

Lexington Medical Center Dietician, Kay MacInnis joins us to share some recipe ideas to help you focus more on what you CAN eat, than what you Can’t.

Click here for more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says
Forest Acres police have started a manhunt for Aaron Christopher Murphy, 35, a suspected...
Manhunt underway for Forest Acres burglary suspect
Michael Ray Joyner is charged with murder.
Man charged in connection with death of his mother in Columbia suspicious death investigation
Jesse Gregory, 34, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on one count of...
Man charged with desecration of human remains after Lexington County shooting
What began as stubborn pain in his left leg progressed through his body. The diagnosis hit with...
The Strongest Man I Have Ever Met

Latest News

Soda City Live: Local Chef Brings Dishes Paris Inspired Dishes Back to Midlands
Soda City Live: Won’t Quit Foundation Hosts Grocery Giveaway in Midlands
Soda City Live: Taste of Lake Murray
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live