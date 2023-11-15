SkyView
Richland County EMS to hold ‘Stuff an Ambulance’

Richland County EMS to host toy drive
Richland County EMS to host toy drive
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County EMS will hold its “Stuff an Ambulance,” event for the seventh holiday season in a row.

Residents are asked to drop off new, unwrapped donations from Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Dec. 6 at EMS headquarters at 1410 Laurens St.

“Our annual ‘Stuff an Ambulance’ holiday event, in partnership with CASA, has proven to be one of the most rewarding and uplifting community outreach projects we do each year,” said Richland County EMS Capt. Winta Adams. “Our team likes to say, ‘We enjoy bringing cheer to children each year.’ "

Officials said donated items will benefit Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

CASA is an advocacy program that trains volunteers to help children who have entered the court and welfare systems, according to Richland County EMS.

Items can be donated Monday through Friday. from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Participants may donate the following items:

  • toys
  • blankets
  • socks and other clothing
  • book bags
  • hair products
  • children’s eating utensils
  • books
  • gift cards

The stuffed vehicles will be delivered to CAS where CASA employees and volunteers – will get them ready to distribute to children in need.

For more information, interested participants are asked to call 803-576-3409 or 803-576-3423.

