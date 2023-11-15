Forest Acres burglary suspect still on the run from police

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) said they are still searching for a burglary suspect who ran away from police while handcuffed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Aaron Christopher Murphy, 35, escaped from officers in handcuffs while being questioned for a another burglary. FAPD believes Murphy jumped into Eight Mile Creek behind Cooper Library to evade tracking dogs and a drone flying overhead.

“He’s being charged with stealing car batteries from an auto business,” Chief Don Robinson said. “These are quick grabs for quick money and while concerning, they are not violent in nature. That being said, everyone should remain vigilant and call any tips into police immediately.”

FAPD said officers have followed up on dozens of tips and possible sightings throughout the night.

Police said Murphy’s last known address is off of King Street in Columbia.

“We continue to be out in force this morning searching for Murphy in the Eight Mile Creek area that extends from Trenholm Rd., to Gamewell to Willingham Dr. and beyond,” Robinson said. “While searching Forest Acres, we are also tracking his known connections in the Columbia area as it’s possible the suspect fled our jurisdiction. We have assistance from the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.”

Though he is a wanted burglary suspect, Robinson said Murphy is not considered a violent criminal.

“Apprehending him is our number one goal today. Look, we know who he is, where he lives and who is acquaintances are,” Robinson said. “He also already confessed to the commercial burglary. Running at this point is pretty dumb and desperate and won’t end in freedom for him. He’s just making it worse for himself.”

Murphy is described as 5′9″ and approximately 160 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a black jacket.

If you see Murphy, police advise you to not interact with him and immediately call 911.

Anyone with information on Murphy’s potential whereabouts is asked to also call Midlands Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC. Police said your tip could be eligible for a cash reward.

