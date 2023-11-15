Irmo Community Park temporarily closed due to refurbishments

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A popular community park in the Midlands will be closed on Wednesday.

The Irmo Community Park will be closed until Thursday as part of ongoing renovations.

Officials said the park will reopen on Friday with new and repaired sidewalks.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.