Irmo Community Park temporarily closed due to refurbishments

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A popular community park in the Midlands will be closed on Wednesday.

The Irmo Community Park will be closed until Thursday as part of ongoing renovations.

Officials said the park will reopen on Friday with new and repaired sidewalks.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

