Holiday lights on the river returns to Midlands

Experience the magic as Saluda Shoals Park comes alive in millions of sparkling lights.
((SALUDA SHOALS))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Running nightly from November 22 to December 31, you are invited to take part in the magic of the Holiday lights on the river.

The event is the 17th annual and will have more than two miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes. Guests will enter the lights at 6071 St. Andrew Road and exit the park at Bush River Road following a 3-mile route along a curved road featuring over a million lights, and hundreds of animated displays with themed areas like the 12 days of Christmas, Lake Murray Country, and the patriotic area.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS ACTIVITIES (included with admission)

  • Slide down the winter wonder tube slide
  • Ride the hayride or the Saluda Shoals train through the lights
  • Enjoy a laser light show on the Wetland Trail
  • Color and write a letter to Santa in the Environmental Center

New displays this year include:

  • Animated reindeer carousel, custom designed and built by students at the Lexington Richland School District 5 Center for Advanced Technology.
  • A new car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Train light display

SANTA AT HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Santa will visit the Holiday Lights on November 24-25, December 1-2, and December 15-23. Professional photos and photo packages will be available for purchase. Santa’s gift shop will be open for holiday shopping. There also will be concessions from Tin Can Kettle Corn, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

ADMISSION (Cash, Visa, Mastercard, American Express)

  • $25/Car
  • $50/12-15 Passenger Van, Truck w/ Trailer & Limo
  • $75/Bus (16+ Passengers)
  • 3% fee for credit card transactions

With admission, guests are free to partake in the hayride, train ride, tube slide, laser light show on the Wetland Walking Trail, and letters to Santa.

Activities will not be offered on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-through guests.

Join in on the fun from now until December 31. Advance purchase gift passes are available at Saluda Shoals Park admin building  Mon.-Fri. during regular business hours.

The Holiday Lights on the River is powered by the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission in partnership with the Lexington Medical Center and other community partners.

