SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Football coach relieved of duties weeks after holding baptism for players after practice

FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a...
FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a baptism for some of his players.(gpflman via canva)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A high school football coach in Georgia has been relieved of his duties after reportedly holding a baptism for some of his players following practice.

WTOC reports that Isaac Ferrell remains a school employee, but he is no longer the head coach for Tattnall County High School.

An online video from Oct. 24 gained plenty of attention, claiming to show 20 players being baptized after practice at the invitation of Ferrell. The post has since been viewed more than a thousand times while gaining hundreds of reactions and comments.

However, not all of the feedback has been positive.

On Nov. 6, the Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a complaint that the baptisms were inappropriate for a public school function.

According to Tattnall County Superintendent Kristen Waters, Ferrell was removed from his coaching position due to an incident that happened on Nov. 3 after a football game and not because of the baptisms.

But there is an ongoing investigation into the baptisms, and Waters said she cannot comment on what exactly happened on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says
Forest Acres police have started a manhunt for Aaron Christopher Murphy, 35, a suspected...
Manhunt underway for Forest Acres burglary suspect
Michael Ray Joyner is charged with murder.
Man charged in connection with death of his mother in Columbia suspicious death investigation
Deputies said Shandon Floyd was found alone and unresponsive before midnight at the 10000 block...
Transgender woman found dead after reported missing in Columbia, deputies say
Jesse Gregory, 34, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on one count of...
Man charged with desecration of human remains after Lexington County shooting

Latest News

Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
Israeli troops launched a “targeted” operation inside Gaza’s largest hospital overnight. (CNN,...
Israeli forces enter Gaza hospital on aid, intel mission
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023. The...
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher gets 21 months for marijuana use while owning a gun
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
US official says Biden and Xi have reached agreements to curb illicit fentanyl production, reopen military ties