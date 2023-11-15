FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder air fights back after a cool Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Today remains cloudier and cooler, but highs fights backs to the 70s later this week!

First Alert Headlines

· More clouds are pressing in for our Wednesday with some possible misting around.

· Temperatures stay cooler for today, but milder highs return for Friday and Saturday.

· Chance of mist and drizzle hangs around into Thursday, staying limited.

· A cold front is projected to push through later on Friday working to dry us out into the weekend.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! We will likely remain mostly dry for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s, as cloud cover really takes over with patches of misting, thanks to an area of low pressure off to our south. This low should send some spots of drizzle into our region by Thursday though, with higher temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70.

This same low will continue to try and push moisture into the Midlands, combining with a cold front towards the end of Friday. The timing of this front into Friday now looks to help keep more showers at bay down to the south and east of the Midlands, but check back for updates on that.

This cold front will then sweep through the Midlands by Friday night, clearing rain chances out into Saturday, setting up a mainly sunny and pleasant weekend. Highs should settle into the low to mid-70s on Saturday, getting back to the mid-60s on Sunday.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Cloudier skies with some possible patchy mist. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with peeks of sunshine. A few areas of drizzle are possible. Highs nearing 70 degrees.

Friday: A few showers are possible with partial sunshine working through. Highs near 73 degrees.

Saturday: Sunshine mixes with some limited cloud cover. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and cooler with highs back to the mid-60s.

