County Council Gives Third Reading Approval to Revised LDC Zoning Text

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council recently approved text amendments to the County’s Land Development Code (LDC).

The amendments passed a third reading during a council meeting Tuesday.

According to a Richland County spokesperson, state law required the council to first adopt a zoning map before it could consider a new text amendment recommended by the planning commission last fall.

Zoning maps regulate land use and determine which areas are designated residential, commercial or multi-use development, officials stated.

The zoning map passed on the third reading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

For more information on the Richland County LDC rewrite process and an updated timeline, click here.

The revised zoning map and text amendments will take effect March 1, 2024.

