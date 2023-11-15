Concern raised about overflowing dumpsters at River Crossings Shopping Center

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Concern is growing around overflowing dumpsters in Kershaw County, as one resident says the problem has gotten worse behind the River Crossings Shopping Center near his home.

“This is something that is hurting our community,” resident Chuck Mosier said, adding, “The debris coming into the roadways, into the waterways... it’s something really killing the backside of this community.”

Mosier says extra garbage gets left behind when the dumpsters are emptied. He says the dumpsters overflow so much that all the garbage doesn’t make it into the truck and ends up blowing all through the back parking lot.

“(It makes) it look raggedy,” Mosier said, adding, “Due to the dumpsters overflowing like they are, it’s causing homeless people to come around here, it’s causing crime.”

Councilman Derek Shoemaker is bringing this issue before the full council. He told WIS on Tuesday the owner of the property has already been cited twice. Mosier feels adding enclosures to the dumpster at that shopping center would help solve the problem.

“If you look at anyone else around this town that has dumpster, they put surrounds on them,”

Mosier said, adding, “It (will keep) people from diving in them... and overflowing on a weekly basis.”

In a statement provided to WIS, Charles Kahn who manages the property says:

“After the initial notice of trash issues, we took measures to address frequency and total volume of dumpsters available to avoid incidences of trash overflow. The access for servicing the dumpster is being revised to comply with local ordinances by means of a new enclosure. While this has taken longer than expected, it is underway.”

