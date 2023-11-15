SkyView
Columbia Jewish Federation travels to D.C. for March for Israel

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Columbia Jewish Federation traveled to the Nation’s Capitol for the “March For Israel.”

According to NBC News, tens of thousands of people marched on the National Mall while standing in solidarity with Israel.

Among the crowd, the Midlands group said they were standing in support of Israel.

On Tuesday, the federation shared photos of the group during the event on their Facebook page.

The group left at 4 a.m. Tuesday from the Katie and Irwin Kahn JCC.

