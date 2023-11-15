Camden High School basketball star Joyce Edwards announces she will attend USC

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - It is official, the University of South Carolina will have another Midlands native next year on the court.

Camden High School senior Joyce Edwards announced on Wednesday she will be attending USC in the fall.

During her time as a three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball, soccer) averaged 28 points, and 13 rebounds per game.

A 6-foot-2 post player, Edwards was named 2023 USA Today High School Sports National Athlete of the Year after claiming the organization’s Girls Rising Start Athlete of the Year in 2022. The three-time South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) 3A Player of the Year, twice shared the honor with future teammate MiLaysia Fulwiley (2021, 2022) before winning the honor outright in 2023. Edwards was also an SCBCA All-State selection in 2020. She has already set the Camden High points record with over 3,000 points with her senior season in front of her.

The Rembert, SC native was also named the 2022-2023 SC Gatorade Player of the Year.

“Joyce is an incredibly blessed athlete that has transcended three high school sports,” head coach Dawn Staley said. “As she begins her college career with her focus on basketball, look for her to excel on this platform. She is gifted with size, speed, skill and an uncommon feel for the game. Her intelligence on the court and in the classroom will not be denied. We cannot wait to begin our journey with this young woman.”

