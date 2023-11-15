SkyView
Bond denied for man following ongoing conflict with ex-girlfriend in Sumter County

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported officials have arrested a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at his ex-girlfriend and others in the parking lot of a Sumter business.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported officials have arrested a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at his ex-girlfriend and others in the parking lot of a Sumter business.

According to court officials, bond was denied Tuesday for Allen Thomas Spikes, 25, who was arrested in connection to a separate domestic violence and other charges from an ongoing confrontation with a former girlfriend.

Deputies said on Oct. 21, Thames approached his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a Broad Street convenience store and pointed a gun at her and others while making threats.

Later that night, authorities said shots were fired into a Miller Road home, and another woman, 46, and Spikes’ 1-year-old child were inside the home when the shots were fired.

No one was reported injured after the shooting investigators said. After a search warrant was served at Spikes’ Dicks Street home on Mon., Nov. 13, he was placed in custody and a firearm was found during the search said detectives.

Spikes is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center and is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and violation of order of protection. Spikes was additionally charged with resisting arrest with assault and two counts of threatening the life of a public official.

