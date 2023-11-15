2 hurt following shooting outside West Columbia Popeyes

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Popeyes Restaurant 2800 block of Augusta Road.

Police said they responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Tuesday at around 7:56 p.m.

Two people were at the scene and transported to the hospital where they were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at crimesc.com or through the P3 tips app.

