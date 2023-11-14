Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to sponsor 17th annual Thanksgiving Bar-B-Cue Fundraiser

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be sponsoring the 17th Annual Thanksgiving Bar-B-Cue Fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Salterstown Community Center.

Plates will cost $10 dollars, with all proceeds going directly to Toys for Tots.

The plates will include chicken, green beans, corn, dessert and bread.

Tickets are available at Jackson-Hewitt Tax Services on Wesmark Boulevard. A limited number of tickets will be available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.