Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to sponsor 17th annual Thanksgiving Bar-B-Cue Fundraiser

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Salterstown Community Center.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Salterstown Community Center.(The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be sponsoring the 17th Annual Thanksgiving Bar-B-Cue Fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Salterstown Community Center.

Plates will cost $10 dollars, with all proceeds going directly to Toys for Tots.

The plates will include chicken, green beans, corn, dessert and bread.

Tickets are available at Jackson-Hewitt Tax Services on Wesmark Boulevard. A limited number of tickets will be available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

