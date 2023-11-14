SkyView
Soda City Living: Sunset Primary, Cold & Flu Season

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s cold and flu season.

If you’re feeling under the weather, we’ll introduce you to the owner of a local low-cost, self-pay clinic that can help.

To learn more about what exactly is going on this cold and flu season, owner of Sunset Primary Care Advanced nurse practitioner Scotty Shelley joined us to tell us what he is seeing so far in terms of these seasonal illnesses.

To learn more about Sunset Primary and how they can help you fight these illnesses, click here.

