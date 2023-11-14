SkyView
Soda City Live: Midlands Dance Company to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How many people can say they had a chance to perform for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade?

A local dance school, “Palmetto Dance Center” is working hard to prepare for one of their grandest performances yet!

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade airs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on WISTV/ NBC Thursday, Nov. 23.

Click here for more on Palmetto Dance Center.

November is National Caregivers Month and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
Soda City Live: Lifelike Robotic Pets for Seniors
Checking your list of must-haves for a newborn can be a daunting task for new mothers, but an...
Soda City Live: Community Baby Shower with BirthRight of Columbia
