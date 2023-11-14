Soda City Live: Midlands Dance Company to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How many people can say they had a chance to perform for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade?

A local dance school, “Palmetto Dance Center” is working hard to prepare for one of their grandest performances yet!

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade airs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on WISTV/ NBC Thursday, Nov. 23.

