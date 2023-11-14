Soda City Live: Lifelike Robotic Pets for Seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November is National Caregivers Month and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Licensed Gerontologist, Dr. Macie Smith shares tips for caregivers along with a unique way to provide a responsibility free companion option for seniors- we’re talking “Lifelike Robotic Pets for Seniors”

Click here for more info about robotic pets.

Discount Code: DRMACIE

More on Dr. Macie Smith here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.