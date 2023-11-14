Soda City Live: Community Baby Shower with BirthRight of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Checking your list of must-haves for a newborn can be a daunting task for new mothers, but an upcoming Community baby shower hosted by Birthright of Columbia aims to relieve the stress of having to finance those items.

The drive-thru shower is Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. deadline to register is Wednesday, Nov. 15.

For more on BrithRight of Columbia Click here.

To see Amazon Wish List click here.

Contact Anita Campanelli (803) 765-0165.

BirthRight of Columbia" (BirthRight of Columbia")

