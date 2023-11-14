SkyView
Returning to the Set: Native Columbia Actor Speaks on SAG/AFTRA Strike

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The strike in Hollywood might be over, but what does this mean for actors getting back on set?

Actress, CEO, and Columbia Native, Camille Bright stars in the new Hulu show “The Other Black Girl.”

The star stopped by WIS Midday to talk about the historic 148-day strike, new projects on the way, and her luxury brand, Planely Laid.

