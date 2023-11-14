SkyView
PCB Presents: Pictures At An Exhibition this weekend

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Palmetto Concert Band has a colorful performance hitting the Koger Center stage this weekend.

PCB Presents: Pictures At An Exhibition premieres this Sunday, Nov. 19.

Palmetto State Concert Band Conductor, Dr. Scott Weiss, stopped by to share more about the show and the band’s upcoming performances.

For more information, click here.

