Manhunt underway for Forest Acres commercial burglary suspect

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) has started a manhunt by searching a creek area for a suspect who ran away from custody Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Aaron Christopher Murphy, 35, a commercial burglary suspect got away from FAPD officers while being questioned for a previous commercial burglary and it is believed Murphy, who was handcuffed, escaped by jumping into the creek behind Cooper Library.

According to officers, Murphy was last seen wearing dark pants, possibly blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and a black jacket. Officers also said Murphy is about 5′9′ and weighs 160 pounds.

The FAPD is receiving help from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) and has set up a perimeter from Trenholm Road to Gamewell to Willingham Drive.

According to detectives, drones are overhead in the area and K9 units are tracking the suspect as well.

Police urge residents to be vigilant by taking precautions in the immediate area.

If you believe you have seen the suspect do not interact with him, instead call 911 at once.

