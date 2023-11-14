SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man sentenced to 38 years in 2021 fatal shooting of Lexington County woman

Kendall Lamont Moody, 20, was sentenced to 38 years in prison in the murder of a woman in 2021.
Kendall Lamont Moody, 20, was sentenced to 38 years in prison in the murder of a woman in 2021.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of fatally shooting a Lexington County woman in 2021 was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Judge Walton J. McLeod, IV., imposed the sentence on Nov. 9 after 20-year-old Kendall Lamont Moody pled guilty to murder, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on the fourth day of his jury trial.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, when authorities found the body of Heather Renee Jordan, 30, of West Columbia at a home in the 1600 block of Northland Drive.

Authorities found the body of Heather Renee Jordan, 30, of West Columbia at a home in the 1600...
Authorities found the body of Heather Renee Jordan, 30, of West Columbia at a home in the 1600 block of Northland Drive.(CLEAR)

During the trial, a witness testified that multiple people were inside a bedroom with Jordan prior to the shooting.

Officials said the witness described the environment as “hostile” and stated that he observed Moody place a .22 Ruger rifle to Jordan’s head and saw him pull the trigger.

According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s OfficeEleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Moody fled the scene after shooting Jordan and discarded the rifle in a nearby wooded area; however, he was arrested by law enforcement the following day.

On October 8, The Cayce Police Department announced that two additional suspects had been arrested in connection with this case.

Police arrested Charles Cavin Craft, 18, of West Columbia, following a chase. The chase happened after an officer tried to stop a stolen white pickup truck driven by Craft.

After processing evidence in the Jordan case, Craft and Michael Allen Ponder Sr., 39, of West Columbia, were linked to the murder and the moving of her body after the fact.

Ponder was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, while Craft was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A fired .22 cartridge case from the bedroom was discovered after the Cayce Police Department executed a search warrant at the crime scene.

During the trial, an expert with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) testified that an examination of firearms evidence determined that the .22 Ruger rifle fired the .22 casing found at the crime scene.

Officials said evidence presented at the trial established that DNA collected from the grip of the .22 rifle was consistent with Moody’s DNA profile.

Moody will be transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of the sentence, officials stated.

This case was prosecuted by Eleventh Circuit Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes and Assistant Solicitor Kelly Oppenheimer.

Officials said Moody is not eligible for parole.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward...
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says
Michael Ray Joyner is charged with murder.
Man charged in connection with death of his mother in Columbia suspicious death investigation
Deputies have started an investigation after one person was shot in Lexington County.
Deputies investigating after man was shot in Lexington County
Fourteen inmates in total were charged with rioting and two of those inmates also face charges...
‘We have what appears to be the implosion of a jail system’: 14 inmates charged following Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center riot
Jesse Gregory, 34, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on one count of...
Man charged with desecration of human remains after Lexington County shooting

Latest News

Actress, CEO, and Columbia Native, Camille Bright stars in the new Hulu show “The Other Black...
Returning to the Set: Native Columbia Actor Speaks on SAG/AFTRA Strike
PCB Presents: Pictures At An Exhibition this weekend
PCB Presents: Pictures At An Exhibition this weekend
Whether it be on stage or off stage, confidence doesn’t come easy for many. So, one Lower...
BUILDING STUDENT CONFIDENCE THROUGH MOCK AUDITION EXERCISE
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Salterstown Community...
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to sponsor 17th annual Thanksgiving Bar-B-Cue Fundraiser