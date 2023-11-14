Man sentenced to 38 years in 2021 fatal shooting of Lexington County woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of fatally shooting a Lexington County woman in 2021 was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Judge Walton J. McLeod, IV., imposed the sentence on Nov. 9 after 20-year-old Kendall Lamont Moody pled guilty to murder, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on the fourth day of his jury trial.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, when authorities found the body of Heather Renee Jordan, 30, of West Columbia at a home in the 1600 block of Northland Drive.

Authorities found the body of Heather Renee Jordan, 30, of West Columbia at a home in the 1600 block of Northland Drive. (CLEAR)

During the trial, a witness testified that multiple people were inside a bedroom with Jordan prior to the shooting.

Officials said the witness described the environment as “hostile” and stated that he observed Moody place a .22 Ruger rifle to Jordan’s head and saw him pull the trigger.

According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s OfficeEleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Moody fled the scene after shooting Jordan and discarded the rifle in a nearby wooded area; however, he was arrested by law enforcement the following day.

On October 8, The Cayce Police Department announced that two additional suspects had been arrested in connection with this case.

Police arrested Charles Cavin Craft, 18, of West Columbia, following a chase. The chase happened after an officer tried to stop a stolen white pickup truck driven by Craft.

After processing evidence in the Jordan case, Craft and Michael Allen Ponder Sr., 39, of West Columbia, were linked to the murder and the moving of her body after the fact.

Ponder was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, while Craft was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A fired .22 cartridge case from the bedroom was discovered after the Cayce Police Department executed a search warrant at the crime scene.

During the trial, an expert with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) testified that an examination of firearms evidence determined that the .22 Ruger rifle fired the .22 casing found at the crime scene.

Officials said evidence presented at the trial established that DNA collected from the grip of the .22 rifle was consistent with Moody’s DNA profile.

Moody will be transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of the sentence, officials stated.

This case was prosecuted by Eleventh Circuit Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes and Assistant Solicitor Kelly Oppenheimer.

Officials said Moody is not eligible for parole.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.