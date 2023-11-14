Man charged with desecration of human remains after Lexington County shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A person of interest was arrested in connection with a shooting death investigation in Lexington County.

Deputies reported to the intersection of Old Barnwell Road and White Knoll Way after the shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Jesse Gregory, 34, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on one count of desecration of human remains.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), Gregory is accused of discarding the victim’s body at the intersection.

The Lexington County Coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Nicholas Hendrix.

Gregory was arrested in Aiken County on Sunday on unrelated charges that include driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.

He was denied bond by a Lexington County magistrate judge.

