Man charged in connection with death of his mother in Columbia suspicious death investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 24-year-old man is charged in connection with the death of his mother that was initially investigated as a suspicious death in September.

Michael Ray Joyner is charged with murder.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) were dispatched to the 300 block of Byron Road after 66-year-old Mary Wilson was found unresponsive inside her home on Sept. 14.

CPD said a male acquaintance found Wilson during a welfare check and “immediately called police.”

According to the Richland County Coroner’s Office, Wilson died from blunt force trauma.

CPD investigators believe Joyner and Wilson argued before she died.

Joyner is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

