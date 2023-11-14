FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Seasonable conditions are holding steady

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Clouds are on the increase into the week with plenty of highs in the 60s for the Midlands!

First Alert Headlines

· More clouds are pressing in for our Tuesday, with cloudier skies overall for the work week.

· Temperatures staying very seasonable this week with a lot of highs in the 60s.

· Chance of mist and drizzle by Wednesday, looking towards the end of the work week.

· Better chance for isolated showers late Friday with a cold front.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! Clouds will be in the increase for our Tuesday, but temperatures should still top out in the mid-60s again after a colder start. As the week continues, we will be sandwiched between high pressure to our north, while a low will slide across the Gulf of Mexico.

We will likely remain mostly dry for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s, as cloud cover really takes over with patches of misting. This low will likely send some very light showers into our region by Thursday though, with slightly higher temperatures. This same low will continue to try and push moisture into the Midlands, combining with a cold front towards the end of Friday, where the best chance of isolated showers will be.

This cold front will then sweep through the Midlands Friday night, clearing everything out into Saturday, setting up a mainly sunny and pleasant weekend. Highs should settle just above 70 on Saturday, getting back to the mid-60s on Sunday.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mostly in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Cloudier skies with late patchy mist possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle are possible. Highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with some isolated showers late. Highs near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Sunshine breaks out into the day with highs in the low 70s.

