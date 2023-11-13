SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

You can get paid to watch holiday movies

FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If your favorite holiday tradition is grabbing a blanket, a hot drink and the television remote, this might be the job for you.

CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer to watch 25 movies in 25 days.

The chosen candidate has to keep track of each flick and rank them based on nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling and holiday cheer.

For their work, the Chief of Cheer will get $2,500 plus a year’s subscription to seven streaming services.

The best part is there is no list to stick to.

The winner gets to pick their favorite holiday movie whether that is a Hallmark rom-com, an animated classic or an action thriller like “Die Hard.”

CableTV.com is accepting applications on their website through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies have found a 3-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning.
Deputies: Missing 3-year-old girl found safe
Deputies have started an investigation after one person was shot in Lexington County.
Deputies investigating after man was shot in Lexington County
A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine returns Monday helping to warm up our temperatures

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift changes ‘Karma’ lyrics to reference Travis Kelce when he attends concert
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
White House releases plan to grow radio spectrum access, with possible benefits for internet, drones
Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to "Karma," singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming...
Taylor Swift changes 'Karma' lyrics to reference Travis Kelce: 'The guy on the Chiefs'
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia are due in court
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Donald Trump Jr. returns to the stand as defense looks to undercut New York civil fraud claims