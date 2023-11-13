RCSD: Deputies respond to riot, fire at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a riot and fire that happened at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday night.

According to RCSD, 40 inmates have been detained in connection with the incident.

No injuries to law enforcement or detainees were reported.

Deputies, along with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, responded to the Richland County jail at around 8 P.M., to a fire that was allegedly started by several detainees.

Investigators believe that the inmates ignited bed sheets and then armed themselves with blunt objects, “which turned into a riot.”

The sheriff’s department said one inmate is believed to have broken a door leading to the location of the fire.

Firefighters forced that door open and got the blaze under control, RCSD said.

Deputies assisted the jail’s detention officers with securing all detainees.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice opened an investigation into the facility based on “credible allegations” that conditions there may have violated the civil rights of inmates.

Federal officials, in announcing the probe, referenced a large riot at the facility in 2021, which sent a pair of detention officers to the hospital.

RCSD’s investigation into Sunday’s events is ongoing.

