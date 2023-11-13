SkyView
Mother charged after 3-year-old found alone inside apartment, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) arrested the mother of a 3-year-old child who was found after being reported missing Sunday.

Deputies said 26-year-old Zatara Dunham, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

The child, Brooklyn Scott, was last seen around 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive before being found a few hours later.

During the investigation, RCSD said it was found that a family member took Scott when they found the apartment door unlocked and no adult present.

Scott has been placed with her father, RCSD stated.

