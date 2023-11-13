SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some lows are back in the 30s for the Midlands!

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Early morning lows are cold to start the work week, but pleasant & seasonable conditions await!

First Alert Headlines

· Sunshine comes back out for our Monday with a few clouds.

· Temperatures staying just below average this week with a lot of highs in the 60s.

· Chance of isolated showers by Wednesday night, looking towards the end of the work week.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! With a decent amount of sunshine working to win out for today, afternoon highs should warm back to the mid-60s. On Tuesday, clouds look to stream back over the Carolinas, but temperatures should still top out in the mid-60s again after a colder start.

Towards the middle of the week we will be sandwiched between high pressure to our north, while a low will slide across the Gulf.

We will likely remain dry for Wednesday with highs in the 60s as cloud cover really takes over. This low will likely send some light showers into our region by Thursday though, again with only slightly higher temperatures. This same low will continue to try and push moisture into the Midlands, combining with a cold front towards the end of the work week.

This cold front will then sweep through the Midlands Friday night, clearing everything out and setting up a mainly sunny and pleasant weekend with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s! Stay tuned for updates.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A mix of clouds with more sunshine. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mostly in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Cloudier skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with some isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70 degrees.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine returns Monday helping to warm up our temperatures

