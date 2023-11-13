SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Paving of Main Street in Newberry County to begin

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Parts of downtown Newberry will be closed, impacting parking in the area.

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be repaving Main Street over the next few days.

On Monday, workers will start at the intersection of Main and Nacne Streets, right where Bar Figaro is.

Officials said the plan is to repave the road in a two-block section. Each section is expected to take about two days to complete.

While the pavement happens, officials ask commuters to not park on these sections of Main Street. In the meantime, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to use the free parking lots on side streets.

Downtown sidewalks will remain open and accessible for visitors.

