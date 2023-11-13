Dominion Energy to announce early completion of Congaree River Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy will announce Monday the early completion of a multiyear project to remove tar-like material from sediment in the Congaree River.

The announcement will happen at 11 a.m. on the project work site at 1115 Gist Street in Columbia.

During the event, South Carolina’s Dominion Energy president Keller Kissam will discuss the planning and completion of the project.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann will comment on how the project’s completion will benefit the city’s vision for the Congaree Riverfront.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will also be in attendance to recognize the completion of the project.

