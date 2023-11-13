SkyView
Details released for Palmetto Bowl, featuring USC and Clemson

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The details for the Palmetto Bowl featuring the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers have been announced.

The Gamecocks will host the Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia with a game time set for 7:30 p.m.

Clemson holds a 72-43-4 lead in the all-time series. The Gamecocks won in Tigertown last season by a 31-30 score, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers.

The Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5 SEC) host Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) in a 7:30 pm contest on Saturday, Nov. 18, while Clemson (6-4) hosts North Carolina (8-2) in an ACC matchup.

