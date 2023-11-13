Columbia Parks and Recreation to honor former Gamecock A’ja Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Gamecock legend A’ja Wilson has once again proven her skills.

From leading the Las Vegas Aces to a thrilling championship win over the New York Liberty.

Henry Simons, the assistant city manager of operations for Columbia, is a key player in Monday night’s Columbia Parks and Rec Annual Legacy Ceremony, where A’ja will be recognized for her contributions.

That event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the USC Alumni Center that’s on 900 Senate Street.

To purchase tickets, click here.

