SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Parks and Recreation to honor former Gamecock A’ja Wilson

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jamal Goss
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Gamecock legend A’ja Wilson has once again proven her skills.

From leading the Las Vegas Aces to a thrilling championship win over the New York Liberty.

Henry Simons, the assistant city manager of operations for Columbia, is a key player in Monday night’s Columbia Parks and Rec Annual Legacy Ceremony, where A’ja will be recognized for her contributions.

That event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the USC Alumni Center that’s on 900 Senate Street.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies have found a 3-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning.
Deputies: Missing 3-year-old girl found safe
Deputies have started an investigation after one person was shot in Lexington County.
Deputies investigating after man was shot in Lexington County
A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine returns Monday helping to warm up our temperatures

Latest News

WIS Awareness 10 weekly recurring - Syncbak
Samsung hosts Veteran's Day luncheon event
With today being Veterans Day, we take the time to salute our brave service members. For many,...
Primetime: Journey from PTSD to PHD
As the Holiday season approaches, the Midlands community is coming together to help those who...
‘No one who has served in our military should struggle with food insecurity’, Midlands food bank gives back to local veterans
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Military connection crosses generations, Father & Son bond connected by Fort Jackson