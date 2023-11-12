SkyView
Police: Lexington crash closes inbound and outbound lane

Police have advised drivers to use caution while traveling in an area of Lexington due to a...
Police have advised drivers to use caution while traveling in an area of Lexington due to a crash.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police have advised drivers to use caution while traveling in an area of Lexington due to a crash.

The Lexington Police Department reported a crash closed one inbound and one outbound lane of Sunset Boulevard in the vicinity of Whiteford Way following the collision.

Officials added to please have patience while on the road.

