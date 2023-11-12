Police: Lexington crash closes inbound and outbound lane

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police have advised drivers to use caution while traveling in an area of Lexington due to a crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please use caution while traveling on Sunset Boulevard in the vicinity of Whiteford Way. A collision has one inbound and one outbound lane blocked at this time. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/Ez5C2KI6Qw — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 12, 2023

The Lexington Police Department reported a crash closed one inbound and one outbound lane of Sunset Boulevard in the vicinity of Whiteford Way following the collision.

Officials added to please have patience while on the road.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.