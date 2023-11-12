SkyView
South Carolina battles Maryland in a Sunday matinee, live updates

The South Carolina women’s basketball (1-0) team continues their new era post-freshies with a...
The South Carolina women’s basketball (1-0) team continues their new era post-freshies with a matinee matchup against the Maryland Terrapins (1-0).(Mic Smith | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina women’s basketball (1-0) team continues their new era post-freshies with a matinee matchup against the Maryland Terrapins (1-0).

Early on, it appeared the team had a few jitters being back in front of the FAMS at Colonial Life Arena with players struggling to score many times during the first quarter.

However, what has always been the Gamecocks calling card under head coach, Dawn Staley, which looks to be continuing was their hardnose defense with the Terps not finding any easy baskets.

S.C. native and true freshman Milaysia Fulwiley continued to deliver under the bright lights for South Carolina with impressive moves finishing at the basket.

Throughout the first two periods of the game, Kamilla Cardosa made her defensive presence felt by the Terrapins by committing several blocks and reaching for key defensive rebounds throughout the first two quarters.

During the second quarter, both teams came alive from beyond the arc hitting multiple three-pointers, making the game an extremely close contest.

68% of Maryland’s points came from three-pointers during the first two periods. Toward the end of the second quarter, the Gamecocks started to pull away on the backs of multiple Gamecocks including Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao.

At the half, South Carolina led 48-36.

Story is developing, check back for updates.

