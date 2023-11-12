SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain from overnight clearing out to finish the weekend

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – As the rain clears out, our skies will begin to slowly clear later today.

First Alert Headlines

· Rain clearing out to end the weekend.

· A nice start to the upcoming work week!

· More rain for the Midlands by the end of the week.

First Alert Summary

After getting some much-needed rain yesterday and last night, showers are clearing out this morning. By the afternoon, we’ll be dry, with cloud cover beginning to break up. Closer to sunset, skies will be mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the upper-50s.

The start of the upcoming week will be nice! We’ll have passing clouds in our sky, with highs in the mid and upper-60s for Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday and Thursday, our pattern turns unsettled again. For now, our next best chance of rain looks like Friday afternoon, where we’ll have a few showers move through the Midlands. Given our drought situation, these rounds of rain are very welcomed.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Leftover light rain clearing out. Then, cloud cover begins to clear this afternoon. Highs in the upper-50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly, with lows in the low-40s.

Monday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible throughout the day. Highs in the low-60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s.

