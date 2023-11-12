Deputies searching for missing 3-year-old girl in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have started a search for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported Brooklyn Scott, born 07/02/20, was last seen around 3:00 a.m. on the 1600 block of Loncreek Drive wearing a yellow shirt and cheetah pants.

Authorities add Brooklyn is around 30 inches tall and weighs 40 lbs. If you have seen Brooklyn, or have any information, call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

