Deputies: Missing 3-year-old girl found safe

Deputies have started a search for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning.
Deputies have found a 3-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said they have found a missing 3-year-old girl who was last seen early Sunday morning.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported Brooklyn Scott, born 07/02/20, was last seen around 3:00 a.m. on the 1600 block of Loncreek Drive wearing a yellow shirt and cheetah pants.

On Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s department announced that Scott was located safe.

