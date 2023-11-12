Deputies investigating after man was shot in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have started an investigation after one person was shot in Lexington County.

#NEW: Deputies have been at the intersection of Old Barnwell Road and White Knoll Way this afternoon as part of our investigation into a shooting.



One man was shot. No details are available on his injuries or condition. We believe this was an isolated incident. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/u5DJkygW2L — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 12, 2023

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies were at the intersection of Old Barnwell Road and White Knoll Way Sunday afternoon following the shooting.

One man was shot said detectives and his injury status is not known at this time.

Law enforcement said their main priority is identifying a person of interest/vehicle that may have been involved and deputies believed the shooting was an isolated incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.