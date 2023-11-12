SkyView
Armed and dangerous Lexington County suspect caught in Aiken County

Jesse Gregory
Jesse Gregory(Contributed)
By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wanted Lexington County suspect is now in custody following a search by local and South Carolina state deputies near I-20 in Aiken County.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jesse Gregory.

On Sunday just before 5:30 p.m., News 12 received a viewer tip about a manhunt for an armed and dangerous individual near Holder Road heading toward Interstate 20.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the search was taking place on Holder Road near the interstate and that it may cause delays in traffic from the 28 to 39 eastbound mile markers.

WIS 10, News 12′s sister station in Columbia, South Carolina, said back in January that 33-year-old Gregory was wanted on a municipal court bench warrant for a domestic violence charge.

Abdullah says the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and SLED assisted with the search.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available from this developing story.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine returns Monday helping to warm up our temperatures

