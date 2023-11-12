SkyView
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma

By KXII Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said in a report that a man was driving his truck and flatbed trailer through a pasture in Bokchito at 12:12 p.m. Saturday. A 4-year-old boy was riding on the trailer, KXII reports.

The truck turned right, and the boy fell off the trailer, according to the OHP report.

Troopers said the boy’s head was hit by a tire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

