SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a downtown gas station that happened on Friday.

Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

Officers responded to the Circle K gas station on Meeting Street around 5 a.m. for reported gunshots, Gibson says. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Heyward faces the charges after an investigation was conducted, Gibson says.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Heyward is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A bond hearing was scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m., according to Gibson.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

The Charleston Police Department said one person was killed after a shooting at a downtown gas station.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
A member of the Richland School District One board is calling for a change in leadership amid...
Richland One board member calls for leadership change, says she will vote against renewing superintendent’s contract
Deputies have found a 3-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning.
Deputies: Missing 3-year-old girl found safe
Gamecocks Football
South Carolina defeats Vanderbilt 47-6, live recap
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Midlands daycare employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other