1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a downtown gas station that happened on Friday.

Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

Officers responded to the Circle K gas station on Meeting Street around 5 a.m. for reported gunshots, Gibson says. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Heyward faces the charges after an investigation was conducted, Gibson says.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Heyward is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A bond hearing was scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m., according to Gibson.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

