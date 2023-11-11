SkyView
USC to retire Tiffany Mitchell’s jersey

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is honoring a Gamecock great by retiring her jersey.

From 2012-2016, Tiffany Mitchell was a two-time SEC player of the year during her time in garnett and black. She also plays for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx and in the offseason plays in the Euroleague.

She spoke with WIS about what an honor it is to have her jersey retired and her other ventures.

