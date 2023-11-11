Tyson Foods to close Columbia plants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tyson Foods confirms its plant in Columbia will be closing.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said it is closing two of its Case Rady Value-Added pants.

Officials say they will try to offer employees opportunities to transfer to another location.

Tyson Foods also says it will work with state and local officials to provide resources for employees impacted by the plant’s closing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.