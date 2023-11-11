SkyView
Tyson Foods to close Columbia plants

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tyson Foods confirms its plant in Columbia will be closing.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said it is closing two of its Case Rady Value-Added pants.

Officials say they will try to offer employees opportunities to transfer to another location.

Tyson Foods also says it will work with state and local officials to provide resources for employees impacted by the plant’s closing.

