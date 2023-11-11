SkyView
Trooper: One dead following crash in Lee County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.(Atlanta News First)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the crash happened on U.S. 15 near I-20 around 2:19 p.m.

A 2019 Chevrolet sedan was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 15 near I-20 when the vehicle sideswiped a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer traveling in the same direction and was attempting to make a left turn onto westbound I-20 according to authorities.

Officials said the driver of the sedan died following the collision.

