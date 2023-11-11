SkyView
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, game preview

Gamecocks Football
Gamecocks Football
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to build momentum on last weekend’s win over Jacksonville State when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores.

If the Gamecocks defeat the Commodores, it will be their first SEC victory since week 4 when the team defeated Mississippi State University.

South Carolina (3-6, 1-5 SEC) already has an edge over the Commodores (2-8, 0-6) with the Gamecocks defeating Vanderbilt in their past 14 contests.

The last time Vanderbilt beat South Carolina on the gridiron was in 2008, the Gamecocks lead the Commodores in the all-time series between the two schools 28-4.

Same as their last game, the Gamecocks will be facing a team amid a rotating quarterback situation. Vanderbilt has two quarterback options with AJ Swann and Mike Wright, look for South Carolina to take advantage of the uncertainty of the Vanderbilt play-callers.

Carolina will be going up against a Vanderbilt that thrives on the defensive side of the ball. The Commodores lead the SEC in interceptions per game with 11 takeaways in 10 games.

You can watch the game between the two SEC schools by streaming the matchup on ESPN or by using the ESPN app at 12 p.m. Nov. 11.

