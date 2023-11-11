SC State University declares Nov. 11 as Buddy Pough Day

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University has declared Nov. 11 Buddy Pough Day in honor of the university’s football coach.

The 2023 football season will be Pough’s last as a coach for the Bulldogs and the school recognized the impact he has had on the community.

University officials have asked for the SC State community to come out and support Pough during his last home game on the sidelines as the Bulldogs face the Morgan State Bears.

“Establishing Buddy Pough Day was a way for us to show our appreciation for our legendary Coach Buddy Pough,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said.

“Coach Pough is more than just a legend on our campus and the world of college sports, he is a living example to our students who epitomizes a loyal alumnus. So, we are delighted to honor him in this way.”

According to a press release, Pough has achieved a total of 150 wins with a 150–92 overall record and a 114–43 conference record.

Pough’s success as the Bulldogs head coach includes 11 championships, three Black College Football National titles and eight MEAC crowns. He also received four MEAC Coach of the Year awards, two National Coach of the Year awards, and two national HBCU titles.

