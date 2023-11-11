SkyView
Primetime: Journey from PTSD to PHD

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Justin Walsh
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With today being Veterans Day, we take the time to salute our brave service members. For many, the effects of their service stick with them long after, resulting in Post-traumatic stress disorder.

Well for one veteran, her experience with PTSD pushed her to find a new sense of purpose. Colleen Dibble was released from service in 2020, and since then she’s turned her experience with PTSD into a journey toward a PHD.

Last week, it was announced that for the twelfth consecutive year, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) will partner with Semper Fi & America’s Fund in the Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign.

Through the end of the year, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and PXG will match every donation made to The Fund dollar-for-dollar up to $10 million. Donate today at thefund.org/match

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
