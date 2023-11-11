SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘No one who has served in our military should struggle with food insecurity’, Midlands food bank gives back to local veterans

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Kristina Thacker
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Holiday season approaches, the Midlands community is coming together to help those who are struggling with food insecurity.

Veterans are a demographic that is high-risk for food insecurity.

But just ahead of this Veterans day, the South Carolina Department of Veteran Affairs is partnering with Harvest Hope to host a food drive.

According to the SCDVA health and wellness coordinator, Rodney Oldham, it is a partnership some veterans rely on.

“The inspiration behind this partnership is the fact that we know that veterans and their families deal with food insecurities,” he said. “We also know that hunger impacts all of our active-duty members, too.”

According to Feeding America, one in nine working-age Veterans live in food insecure households and 24% of active-duty service members were food insecure in 2020.

Research shows that veterans most likely to experience the shortages are female, disabled, or unemployed.

To help the South Carolina Veteran community, SCDVA has turned to Harvest Hope.

Erinn Rowe is the CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank, and her organization started this partnership with SCDVA last year. The reason for the partnership was simple.

“We have an amazing military population, and I truly believe that anyone who served in the military shouldn’t have to struggle with food insecurity, but the sad thing is, they do,” she said. “We need to come together as a community and make sure that our Veterans are fed.”

The food drive will be held until November 17th.

Drop off Locations include:

  • Harvest Hope on 2220 Shop Rd, Columbia, SC 29201.
  • The South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs office, 1800 St. Julian Place, Suite 305, Columbia, SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Midlands daycare employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other
WIS’ Jalen Tart is going viral on social media after he took a big bite of a polish dog at the...
WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral
At prisons across the state Wednesday night, employees reported to work and had to go through...
Prison employees searched, drug tested as South Carolina Department of Corrections combats “dirty staff”
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Military connection crosses generations, Father & Son bond connected by Fort Jackson
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Giving veterans a full table this Thanksgiving
Supporting veteran mental health
Columbia gears up for 45th annual Veterans Day Parade - clipped version